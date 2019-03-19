Traders Sell AbbVie (ABBV) on Strength (ABBV)

Traders sold shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $75.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $187.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.47 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AbbVie had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. AbbVie traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $80.82

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,783,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,415,000 after buying an additional 130,043 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

