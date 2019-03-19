Traders Purchase High Volume of Dynavax Technologies Put Options (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,166 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 672% compared to the typical volume of 151 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.00% and a negative net margin of 1,938.27%. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18471.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 515.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

