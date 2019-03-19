Traders Buy Sprint (S) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $26.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.66 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sprint had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Sprint traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $6.36

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

