Traders Buy Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $23.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.22 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sterling Bancorp had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Sterling Bancorp traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $19.86

STL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.32 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

In related news, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,064,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

