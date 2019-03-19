Traders Buy Shares of Anthem (ANTM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $112.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anthem had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Anthem traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $307.99
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $338.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.
In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $768,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock worth $7,631,276. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.