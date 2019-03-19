Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,757% compared to the typical volume of 268 call options.

FIS stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $93.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Shea purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.43 per share, with a total value of $29,414.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $325,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,666,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,630,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,378,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,436,000 after buying an additional 1,189,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after buying an additional 831,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

