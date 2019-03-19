Tp Icap (TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

LON TCAP opened at GBX 304.90 ($3.98) on Tuesday. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 245.80 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 496.30 ($6.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

