Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. Nike comprises about 0.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 49,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 702,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,526,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $135,029,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nike to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

