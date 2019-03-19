Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,892,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 262,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Total were worth $672,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Total by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

