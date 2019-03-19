Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,235. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

