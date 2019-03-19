Toro Co (TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 9,244 Shares

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $624,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,453 shares in the company, valued at $841,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TTC opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

