TopChain (TOPC) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

TopChain (CURRENCY:TOPC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. TopChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $167,925.00 worth of TopChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TopChain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TopChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TopChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $696.30 or 0.17262669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About TopChain

TopChain (CRYPTO:TOPC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. TopChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. TopChain’s official Twitter account is @TOPCHAIN1 . The official website for TopChain is www.topc.io

Buying and Selling TopChain

TopChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.