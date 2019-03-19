Tokia (TKA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Tokia has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tokia has a market cap of $60,607.00 and $0.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokia token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00385247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.01649374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228380 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Tokia Token Profile

Tokia launched on May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokia is www.tokia.io . Tokia’s official message board is medium.com/@tokia_io . Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

