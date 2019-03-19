TLOU Energy (TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of TLOU opened at GBX 5.61 ($0.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. TLOU Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

About TLOU Energy

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 8,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

