Titan Medical (TMDI) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) were down 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 751,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 553,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

