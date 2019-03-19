Tilray (TLRY) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given a $90.00 price target by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.52.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. 122,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,870. Tilray has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 121.22%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $11,125,266.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,916 shares of company stock worth $16,900,414 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Tilray by 1,833.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $5,287,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $3,591,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

