TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,330 shares during the quarter. TIER REIT comprises approximately 6.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of TIER REIT worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth $223,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TIER REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other TIER REIT news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $76,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $128,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TIER REIT stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.05. TIER REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

TIER REIT Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

