Theta Token (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Token has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bithumb, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.44 or 0.17486813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbit, WazirX, Binance, Coineal, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Hotbit, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

