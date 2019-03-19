TheStreet (TST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TheStreet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TheStreet stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.02. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. TheStreet had a net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that TheStreet will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $33,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TheStreet by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TheStreet by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TheStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

