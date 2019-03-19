TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $676,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,458,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,558,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,463,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 401,228 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.