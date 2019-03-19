Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 461 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,931,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,931,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,194,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,151,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,265,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 305,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $60,169.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,555.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 27,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $2,423,251.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,657 shares of company stock worth $13,682,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 461 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/texas-permanent-school-fund-purchases-461-shares-of-osi-systems-inc-osis.html.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.