Texas Permanent School Fund Has $842,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (GME)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of GameStop worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GameStop by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

