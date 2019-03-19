Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in NOW Inc (DNOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in NOW by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

