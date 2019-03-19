Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.99. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 432.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

