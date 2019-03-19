TeraGo (TGO) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$12.50 target price on TeraGo (TSE:TGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.
TSE:TGO opened at C$10.87 on Monday. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 million and a PE ratio of -35.52.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.
