TeraGo (TGO) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$12.50 target price on TeraGo (TSE:TGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

TSE:TGO opened at C$10.87 on Monday. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 million and a PE ratio of -35.52.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TeraGo will post -0.140000007813954 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.

