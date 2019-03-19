Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.03 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533,313 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 13,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,859. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

