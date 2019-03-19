Tellurian (TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Tellurian stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.92. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.