Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.68 and a 12-month high of $250.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total value of $1,387,038.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,371.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,309. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

