Tate & Lyle (TATE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.92 ($9.28).

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 701.60 ($9.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 522.60 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 738.40 ($9.65).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

