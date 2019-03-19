Target Co. (TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $17.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.71 billion. Target reported sales of $16.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $77.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.39 billion to $78.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.45 billion to $80.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,764. Target has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

