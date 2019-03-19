Tantalex Resources (TTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Tantalex Resources Corp (CNSX:TTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 121000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Tantalex Resources Company Profile (CNSX:TTX)

Tantalex Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and distribution of lithium, tantalum, and other mineral properties in Africa. It primarily holds interests in the Buckell lithium project comprising two claims covering a total area of 920 square kilometers located in the Central African Kilbara Belt.

