Synthorx (THOR) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

THOR opened at $21.51 on Friday. Synthorx has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $617.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.77). Equities analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THOR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,559,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,398,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2 that is in development in various tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

