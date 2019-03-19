Synlogic (SYBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.47.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $8.00 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,922.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 473.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $3,504,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

