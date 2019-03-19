Synaptics (SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after buying an additional 342,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.