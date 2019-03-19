Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 60,391 H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter worth $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter worth $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 19,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

