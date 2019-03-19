Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 96,525 First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $12,399,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,584 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $586,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $649,088,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

FHB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,939. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

