SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $99.70 on Monday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $146,940,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 632,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,594,000 after purchasing an additional 261,115 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 424,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 630.3% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 169,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

