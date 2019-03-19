Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 91,092 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,092 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $103,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,459. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 91,092 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/suntrust-banks-inc-sells-91092-shares-of-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.