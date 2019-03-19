Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $48,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,258.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,115,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $483,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,382. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

