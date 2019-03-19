Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $37.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,697 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 206.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,548. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $67.00.

WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $37.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/suntrust-banks-inc-has-37-95-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz.html.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.