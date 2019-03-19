Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $30.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 307,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,947 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 203,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 251,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,383. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

