Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,184,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 849,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 897,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HASI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,074. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.09. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,539.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

