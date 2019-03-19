Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. Match Group makes up 1.2% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 14,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Match Group had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Aegis boosted their price target on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Match Group to $64.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.37.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,290,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $795,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,091. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Match Group Inc (MTCH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/summit-partners-public-asset-management-llc-buys-new-position-in-match-group-inc-mtch.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.