SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of FUJHY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,684. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR by 1,531.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

