Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 399 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after buying an additional 704,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,455,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,871,000 after buying an additional 297,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,147. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $259.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,259 shares of company stock worth $23,447,484. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

