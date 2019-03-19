Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Copart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Copart news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 11,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.54 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

