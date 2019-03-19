Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 10,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,599 shares of company stock worth $3,216,661. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $77.32. 567,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,116. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

