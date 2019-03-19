StoneCo (STNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 7,287,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,396. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,539,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,870,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

