StoneCo (STNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million.
NASDAQ STNE traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 7,287,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,396. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,539,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,870,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.
