Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total transaction of $3,855,393.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $298,763.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,749 shares of company stock valued at $35,604,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $192.17. 41,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,143. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $192.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-1-78-million-position-in-sba-communications-co-sbac.html.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.