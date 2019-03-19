Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,000 Hess Corp. (HES)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hess by 3,900.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Hess by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 381,646 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hess by 121.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,146,000 after purchasing an additional 319,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $21,289,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hess to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,373. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $503,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Rielly sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $221,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557 in the last ninety days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

